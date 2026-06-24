Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight

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Capt. Julian Christopher, center, stands between Col. Jerry Zollman, left, 123rd Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. James Edington, right, outgoing commander of the 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 5, 2026. Christopher is replacing Edington, who has been named commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)