Capt. Julian Christopher, incoming commander of the 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight, speaks during the unit’s change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 5, 2026. Christopher is replacing Maj. James Edington, who has been named commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 09:47
|Photo ID:
|9778485
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-ZW877-1203
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.