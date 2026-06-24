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    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 8 of 10]

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    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Capt. Julian Christopher, incoming commander of the 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight, speaks during the unit’s change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 5, 2026. Christopher is replacing Maj. James Edington, who has been named commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 09:47
    Photo ID: 9778485
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-ZW877-1203
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    Christopher takes command of 123rd Maintenance Operations Flight

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123 Airlift Wing
    123rd Maintenance Operations Flight
    123 Maintenance Group

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