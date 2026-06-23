Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment conduct training missions June 6 – 20, 2026, at the Army Aviation Support Facility 2, Pangborn Airfield in Wenatchee, WA. The unit took part in one of their busiest annual training cycles, with opportunities to train, build partnerships, and recognize the soldiers in the unit. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9772869
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-MN117-4928
|Resolution:
|1320x879
|Size:
|279.06 KB
|Location:
|WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training
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