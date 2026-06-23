Capt. Taylor Payne, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment and 1LT Riskko Joeots of the Estonian Defense League exchange patches during a visit to Army Aviation Support Facility 2, Pangborn Airfield in Wenatchee, WA, June 17, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9772860
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-MN117-2750
|Resolution:
|1320x879
|Size:
|347.16 KB
|Location:
|WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training
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