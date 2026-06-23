Date Taken: 06.17.2026 Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:25 Photo ID: 9772860 VIRIN: 260617-D-MN117-2750 Resolution: 1320x879 Size: 347.16 KB Location: WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US Hometown: WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.