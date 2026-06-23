Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment take the oath to join the Wenatchee Valley Veterans of Foreign War chapter at the Army Aviation Support Facility 2, Pangborn Airfield in Wenatchee, WA, June 17, 2026. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9772862
|VIRIN:
|260617-D-MN117-9214
|Resolution:
|1320x879
|Size:
|435.09 KB
|Location:
|WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training
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