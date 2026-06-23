Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment conduct training missions June 6 – 20, 2026, at the Army Aviation Support Facility 2, Pangborn Airfield in Wenatchee, WA. The unit took part in one of their busiest annual training cycles, with opportunities to train, build partnerships, and recognize the soldiers in the unit. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment took part in one of their busiest annual training cycles, June 6 – 20, 2026, at the Army Aviation Support Facility 2, Pangborn Airfield in Wenatchee, WA. preparing the Lakota helicopters for future missions supporting the state and nation.

“Annual training was a chance for us to get back to the basics while still supporting real-world missions across Washington,” said Capt. Taylor Payne, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment. “Our soldiers focused on individual warrior tasks while balancing aviation training, domestic operations support, and community engagement."

Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment operates the LUH-72 Lakota helicopters providing crucial security, counter-drug, and support to local law enforcement agencies as well as the Drug Enforcement Agency, Customs and Border Patrol and Department of Natural Resources.

Their annual training this year was packed with opportunities to train, build partnerships, and recognize the soldiers in the unit. One of their biggest accomplishments was qualifying two full hoist crews on the LUH-72B Lakota. Those crews will directly support future domestic operations, giving the state additional capability when we're called to respond to emergencies. This achievement was accomplished while simultaneously supporting firefighting operations at the Yakima Training Center during three separate fires and providing coverage for adjacent units.

Through the duration of sustained training the unit also provided qualified air crews which assisted local law enforcement agencies with a multitude of counter drug operations and attended several community events.

"Every mission we flew reinforced why we train," Payne said. "Whether it was supporting local communities through air mission requests, assisting law enforcement with counterdrug operations, or helping firefighters contain wildfires at Yakima Training Center, our soldiers demonstrated they're ready to respond whenever they're needed."

During a unique opportunity through the foreign exchange program, 1LT Riskko Joeots of the Estonian Defense League integrated for a full day with the unit.

“I had the opportunity to fly aboard a Lakota for my first time in any type of helicopter with members of the Guard. It was an exciting experience,” said Joeots. “While I had no doubt the soldiers would conduct the mission safely, it was impressive to see their professionalism and mission preparation firsthand. Captain Payne and his crew were exceptional, and I would gladly fly with them again.”

The day also included a special visit from VFW Commander-in-Chief Carol L. Whitmore, Washington Department Commander Andrew J. James, and Wenatchee Valley Commander Bradley T. Pieratt. During their visit, they welcomed six of our soldiers into the VFW before taking a flight to see the local area and our mission from the air.

"I'm incredibly proud of our soldiers," Payne said. "They proved they can transition seamlessly from training to supporting real-world operations, all while representing the Washington Army National Guard with professionalism wherever they go."