Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training

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Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment conduct training missions June 6 – 20, 2026, at the Army Aviation Support Facility 2, Pangborn Airfield in Wenatchee, WA. The unit took part in one of their busiest annual training cycles, with opportunities to train, build partnerships, and recognize the soldiers in the unit. (Courtesy Photo)