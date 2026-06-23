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    Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training [Image 3 of 6]

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    Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training

    WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment conduct training missions June 6 – 20, 2026, at the Army Aviation Support Facility 2, Pangborn Airfield in Wenatchee, WA. The unit took part in one of their busiest annual training cycles, with opportunities to train, build partnerships, and recognize the soldiers in the unit. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:25
    Photo ID: 9772864
    VIRIN: 260617-D-MN117-7543
    Resolution: 1320x879
    Size: 165.6 KB
    Location: WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training
    Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training
    Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training
    Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training
    Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training
    Aviation Company Balances Training, Wildfire Response, and Community Missions During Annual Training

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