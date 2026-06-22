Equipped for flight, prepared to fight

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brett Schindler, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, cleans a quick-donning oxygen mask in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. Masks are cleaned and inspected every 30 days to maintain safety and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)