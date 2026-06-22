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    Equipped for flight, prepared to fight [Image 7 of 7]

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    Equipped for flight, prepared to fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick ONeill 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brett Schindler, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, cleans a quick-donning oxygen mask in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. Masks are cleaned and inspected every 30 days to maintain safety and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 06:23
    Photo ID: 9766879
    VIRIN: 260527-F-AF174-1110
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Equipped for flight, prepared to fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Equipped for flight, prepared to fight
    Equipped for flight, prepared to fight
    Equipped for flight, prepared to fight
    Equipped for flight, prepared to fight
    Equipped for flight, prepared to fight
    Equipped for flight, prepared to fight
    Equipped for flight, prepared to fight

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    TAGS

    AFE
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    Oxygen Mask
    Equipment Management
    Inspection

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