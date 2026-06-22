Equipped for flight, prepared to fight

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U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment technicians assigned to the 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron create a pile of quick-donning oxygen masks to take back to the shop for inspection and cleaning in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. This action was taken as part of a routine 30-day inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)