U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment technicians assigned to the 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron create a pile of quick-donning oxygen masks to take back to the shop for inspection and cleaning in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. This action was taken as part of a routine 30-day inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766874
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-AF174-1042
|Resolution:
|6908x4605
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipped for flight, prepared to fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.