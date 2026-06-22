Equipped for flight, prepared to fight

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U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment technicians assigned to the 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron lay out quick-donning oxygen masks on a table prior to an inspection in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. These masks are required to be in a serviceable condition in case of an aircraft-related incident when oxygen levels are low. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)