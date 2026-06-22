Equipped for flight, prepared to fight

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brett Schindler, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, hangs an oxygen mask inside a C-17 Globemaster III in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. The C-17 carries 15 quick-donning oxygen masks, which need to be serviced every 30 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766873
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-AF174-1009
|Resolution:
|7054x4703
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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