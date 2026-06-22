Equipped for flight, prepared to fight

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Emmons and Tech. Sgt. Brett Schindler, 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technicians, inspect AFE items inside a backpack aboard a C-17 Globemaster III in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. The Airmen were checking expiration dates of crucial safety items, along with the battery life of the devices inside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)