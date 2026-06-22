U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Emmons and Tech. Sgt. Brett Schindler, 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technicians, inspect AFE items inside a backpack aboard a C-17 Globemaster III in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. The Airmen were checking expiration dates of crucial safety items, along with the battery life of the devices inside. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766876
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-AF174-1081
|Resolution:
|7134x4756
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipped for flight, prepared to fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.