U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristin Checketts, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, inspects body armour aboard a C-17 Globemaster III in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. Per the inspection checklist, Checketts also inspected oxygen masks and backpacks on this aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766875
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-AF174-1057
|Resolution:
|7703x5135
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipped for flight, prepared to fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.