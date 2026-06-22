Equipped for flight, prepared to fight

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristin Checketts, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, inspects body armour aboard a C-17 Globemaster III in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. Per the inspection checklist, Checketts also inspected oxygen masks and backpacks on this aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)