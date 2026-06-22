U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Emmons, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, inspects a quick-donning oxygen mask in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. Inspections are performed in intervals of 30 days, with a more advanced inspection occurring every 120 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9766878
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-AF174-1100
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipped for flight, prepared to fight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.