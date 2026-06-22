Equipped for flight, prepared to fight

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Emmons, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, inspects a quick-donning oxygen mask in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 27, 2026. Inspections are performed in intervals of 30 days, with a more advanced inspection occurring every 120 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)