U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander

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U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Kira Moody, incoming commander of Coast Guard Activities Far East, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2026. Activities Far East serves as the U.S. Coast Guard’s primary operational command in the Indo-Pacific region, supporting maritime safety, security and commerce throughout Asia and Oceania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)