U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Kira Moody, incoming commander of Coast Guard Activities Far East, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2026. Activities Far East serves as the U.S. Coast Guard’s primary operational command in the Indo-Pacific region, supporting maritime safety, security and commerce throughout Asia and Oceania. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9766698
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-PM645-1013
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
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