U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander

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From left, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Kira Moody, incoming commander of Coast Guard Activities Far East, assumes command during a change of command ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of Coast Guard Oceania District, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority and responsibility for Activities Far East, the Coast Guard’s primary operational command in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)