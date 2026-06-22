U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander

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From left, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Kira Moody, incoming commander of Coast Guard Activities Far East, and Capt. James Suffern, outgoing commander of FEACT, shake hands during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority and responsibility from Suffern to Moody, symbolizing the transition of leadership to the organization’s new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)