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    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander [Image 10 of 12]

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    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Kira Moody, incoming commander of Coast Guard Activities Far East, and Capt. James Suffern, outgoing commander of FEACT, shake hands during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority and responsibility from Suffern to Moody, symbolizing the transition of leadership to the organization’s new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 00:57
    Photo ID: 9766695
    VIRIN: 260611-F-PM645-1011
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander

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    TAGS

    Maritime Security
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Indo-Pacific
    Coast Guard
    Yokota Air Base
    U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East

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