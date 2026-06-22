U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander

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From left, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of Coast Guard Oceania District, and Capt. James Suffern, outgoing commander of Activities Far East, pose for a photo with a Meritorious Service Medal citation during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2026. Suffern received the award in recognition of his leadership and service while commanding Activities Far East, the Coast Guard’s primary operational command in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)