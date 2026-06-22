From left, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of Coast Guard Oceania District, and Capt. James Suffern, outgoing commander of Activities Far East, pose for a photo with a Meritorious Service Medal citation during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2026. Suffern received the award in recognition of his leadership and service while commanding Activities Far East, the Coast Guard’s primary operational command in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9766690
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-PM645-1007
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
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