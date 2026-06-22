From left, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Kira Moody, incoming commander of Coast Guard Activities Far East, Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of Coast Guard Oceania District, and Capt. James Suffern, outgoing commander of FEACT, pose for photo during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority and responsibility from Suffern to Moody, symbolizing the transition of leadership to the organization’s new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9766697
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-PM645-1012
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander [Image 12 of 12], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
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