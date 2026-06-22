From left, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of Coast Guard Oceania District, relieves Capt. James Suffern, outgoing commander of Activities Far East, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the transfer of authority and responsibility for Activities Far East, the Coast Guard’s primary operational command in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 00:57
|Photo ID:
|9766692
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-PM645-1008
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Coast Guard Activities Far East welcomes new commander
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