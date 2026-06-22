Amistad 2026 participates talk outside of Unidad De Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026 is an annual health security cooperation that supports partner-nation healthcare systems while enhancing the expeditionary skills of participating U.S. medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9766547
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-1883
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay [Image 10 of 10], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
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