(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay

    CAPIATA, PARAGUAY

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Amistad 2026 participates talk outside of Unidad De Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026 is an annual health security cooperation that supports partner-nation healthcare systems while enhancing the expeditionary skills of participating U.S. medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 21:57
    Photo ID: 9766547
    VIRIN: 260617-F-WJ837-1883
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 13.58 MB
    Location: CAPIATA, PY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay [Image 10 of 10], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMISTAD 26
    Amistad26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery