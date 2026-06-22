AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay

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Amistad 2026 participates talk outside of Unidad De Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026 is an annual health security cooperation that supports partner-nation healthcare systems while enhancing the expeditionary skills of participating U.S. medical professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)