U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, Amistad 2026 optometrist, performs a routine eye exam on a patient at Unidad De Salud Familiar Roja Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026, an annual health security cooperation mission, builds readiness through real-world patient care while advancing partnerships that contribute to a safer, more secure hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9766520
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-WJ837-1231
|Resolution:
|7010x4673
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay [Image 10 of 10], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
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