Two U.S. Air National Guardsman and a Paraguayan medical staff member speak to a patient during an eye exam at Unidad De Salud Familiar San Ramón in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026 reinforces shared commitments to health security, regional cooperation and delivering quality care to local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9766529
|VIRIN:
|260619-F-WJ837-1008
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|18.34 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay [Image 10 of 10], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
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