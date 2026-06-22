AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay

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Two U.S. Air National Guardsman and a Paraguayan medical staff member speak to a patient during an eye exam at Unidad De Salud Familiar San Ramón in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026 reinforces shared commitments to health security, regional cooperation and delivering quality care to local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)