U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, Amistad 2026 dentist, extracts a tooth from a Paraguayan patient during Amistad 2026 at Unidad De Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026, an annual health security cooperation mission, builds readiness through real-world patient care while advancing partnerships that contribute to a safer, more secure hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9766544
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-1261
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.18 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay [Image 10 of 10], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
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