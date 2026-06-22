AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay

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U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Loren Stringfellow, Amistad 2026 dentist, extracts a tooth from a Paraguayan patient during Amistad 2026 at Unidad De Salud Familiar El Progreso in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026, an annual health security cooperation mission, builds readiness through real-world patient care while advancing partnerships that contribute to a safer, more secure hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)