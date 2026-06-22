AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay

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A Paraguayan healthcare worker assists a patient choose glasses after a routine eye exam during Amistad 2026 at Unidad De Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026 reinforced shared commitments to health security, regional cooperation and delivering quality care to local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)