A Paraguayan healthcare worker assists a patient choose glasses after a routine eye exam during Amistad 2026 at Unidad De Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026 reinforced shared commitments to health security, regional cooperation and delivering quality care to local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9766546
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-8952
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|14.97 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay [Image 10 of 10], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
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