AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay

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U.S. Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Uhl, Amistad 2026 optometrist, performs a routine eye exam on a patient at Unidad De Salud Familiar Roja Cañada in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad 2026, an annual health security cooperation mission, builds readiness through real-world patient care while advancing partnerships that contribute to a safer, more secure hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)