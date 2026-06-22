U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Kirk Drennan, 151st Medical Group optometrist, talks to a patient during a routine eye exam during Amistad 2026 at Unidad De Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad strengthens partnerships and enhances medical readiness by bringing U.S. and partner-nation professionals together to deliver care and exchange expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9766531
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-WJ837-9444
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.95 MB
|Location:
|CAPIATA, PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay [Image 10 of 10], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay
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