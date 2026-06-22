AMISTAD 2026 strengthens readiness, partnerships in Paraguay

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U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Kirk Drennan, 151st Medical Group optometrist, talks to a patient during a routine eye exam during Amistad 2026 at Unidad De Salud Familiar Divino Niño Jesús in Capiatá, Paraguay, June 17, 2026. Amistad strengthens partnerships and enhances medical readiness by bringing U.S. and partner-nation professionals together to deliver care and exchange expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)