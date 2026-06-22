Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduates tossed their covers into the air during the traditional hat toss on Tomb Field, marking the culmination of the Academy’s 90th Commencement, June 22.

The moment celebrated the official graduation and commissioning of the Class of 2026 as they prepared to enter military and maritime service. USMMA graduated 188 new merchant marine and military officers during its 90th commencement ceremony. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy, whose department oversees the Academy, one of the Nation’s five service academies, introduced the keynote speaker, U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)