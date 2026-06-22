Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

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Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy and Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll rendered honors during the national anthem at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s 90th Commencement, June 22, where 188 new merchant marine and military officers graduated. Duffy, whose department oversees the Academy, one of the Nation’s five service academies, introduced Driscoll as the keynote speaker for the Class of 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)