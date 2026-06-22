Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy and Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll rendered honors during the national anthem at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s 90th Commencement, June 22, where 188 new merchant marine and military officers graduated. Duffy, whose department oversees the Academy, one of the Nation’s five service academies, introduced Driscoll as the keynote speaker for the Class of 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9766271
|VIRIN:
|260622-A-LO645-3571
|Resolution:
|4752x3168
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|KINGS POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement [Image 11 of 11], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.