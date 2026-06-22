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    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement [Image 11 of 11]

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    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

    KINGS POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll delivers remarks as the invited guest speaker for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s 90th Commencement, June 22. He highlighted the Academy’s unique commissioning authority, its contribution to Army global operations through strategic sealift, and its partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on ongoing campus modernization. His address honors the Class of 2026 as they enter military and maritime service. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy, whose department oversees the Academy, one of the Nation’s five service academies, also provided remarks, and introduced the keynote speaker, U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9766309
    VIRIN: 260622-A-LO645-9584
    Resolution: 4489x2800
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: KINGS POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    ecretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

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    Secretary of the Army
    Commencement
    Secretary of Transportation
    USMMA
    US Army
    Commissioning ceremony

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