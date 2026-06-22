Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

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Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll delivers remarks as the invited guest speaker for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s 90th Commencement, June 22. He highlighted the Academy’s unique commissioning authority, its contribution to Army global operations through strategic sealift, and its partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on ongoing campus modernization. His address honors the Class of 2026 as they enter military and maritime service. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy, whose department oversees the Academy, one of the Nation’s five service academies, also provided remarks, and introduced the keynote speaker, U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)