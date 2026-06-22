Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

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U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy, whose department oversees the Academy, one of the Nation’s five service academies, congratulates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy midshipmen commissioning into the U.S. Army, June 22, during the Academy’s 90th Commencement. USMMA is the only federal service academy whose graduates may commission into any branch of the Armed Forces, contributing officers to support Army missions worldwide through strategic sealift and joint logistics. Duffy introduced the keynote speaker, U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)