Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy and Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll walked onto Tomb Field to begin the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s 90th Commencement. The Academy graduated 188 new merchant marine and military officers during the ceremony. Duffy, whose department oversees USMMA, one of the Nation’s five service academies, introduced Driscoll as the keynote speaker for the Class of 2026. Driscoll also recognized the Academy’s ongoing campus modernization, a multi‑year effort supported through its partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)