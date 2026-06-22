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    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement [Image 6 of 11]

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    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

    KINGS POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll congratulates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy midshipmen commissioning into the U.S. Army as they receive their diplomas during the Academy’s 90th Commencement, June 22. USMMA is the only federal service academy whose graduates may commission into any branch of the Armed Forces, contributing officers to support Army missions worldwide through strategic sealift and joint logistics. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9766278
    VIRIN: 260622-A-LO645-4702
    Resolution: 3571x2878
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: KINGS POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement [Image 11 of 11], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ecretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement
    Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

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    Secretary of the Army
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    Secretary of Transportation
    USMMA
    US Army
    Commissioning ceremony

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