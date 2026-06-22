Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll Speaks at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy 90th Commencement

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Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll congratulates U.S. Merchant Marine Academy midshipmen commissioning into the U.S. Army as they receive their diplomas during the Academy’s 90th Commencement, June 22. USMMA is the only federal service academy whose graduates may commission into any branch of the Armed Forces, contributing officers to support Army missions worldwide through strategic sealift and joint logistics. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman)