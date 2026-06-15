U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Henry Pflugradt, 374th Operations Group incoming commander, during the 374 OG change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 03:00
|Photo ID:
|9764710
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-MU566-1057
|Resolution:
|4481x3397
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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