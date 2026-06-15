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    374 OG Change of Command [Image 6 of 9]

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    374 OG Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group outgoing commander, renders his final salute during the 374 OG change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 03:00
    Photo ID: 9764706
    VIRIN: 260617-F-MU566-1054
    Resolution: 5456x3784
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 OG Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    change of command, 374th Operations Group, 374 OG, 374 AW, 374th Airlift Wing

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