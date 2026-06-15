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    374 OG Change of Command [Image 7 of 9]

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    374 OG Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, receives the guidon from Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group outgoing commander, during the 374 OG change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 03:00
    Photo ID: 9764708
    VIRIN: 260617-F-MU566-1056
    Resolution: 3512x2691
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 OG Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    change of command, 374th Operations Group, 374 OG, 374 AW, 374th Airlift Wing

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