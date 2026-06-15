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U.S. Air Force Col. Henry Pflugradt, 374th Operations Group incoming commander, renders his first salute during the 374 OG change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)