374 OG Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group outgoing commander, gives remarks during the 374th OG change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)