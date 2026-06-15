374 OG Change of Command

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Team Yokota members stand for the playing of the national anthem during the 374th Operations Group change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)