Team Yokota members stand for the playing of the national anthem during the 374th Operations Group change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 03:00
|Photo ID:
|9764694
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-MU566-1021
|Resolution:
|5936x3507
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 OG Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.