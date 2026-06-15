PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), participate in firefighting drills on the flight deck, June 21, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9764125
|VIRIN:
|260621-N-XN798-1128
|Resolution:
|5529x3686
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Gary Buckles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.