(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 2 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Devin Kraemer 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Dylan Prado chops mushrooms for pizza toppings aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 20, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is in transit to Hawaii, maintaining readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin Kraemer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 19:30
    Photo ID: 9764105
    VIRIN: 260620-N-MS286-1112
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 16 of 16], by SN Devin Kraemer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USs Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery