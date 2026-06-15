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PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), participate in firefighting drills on the flight deck, June 21, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gary Buckles)