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PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors run laps on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 21, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anna Plummer)