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PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Markeisha White guides an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 20, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Bussman)