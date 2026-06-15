PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Ryan Yamio serves chicken wings for dinner aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 20, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is in transit to Hawaii, maintaining readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin Kraemer)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9764106
|VIRIN:
|260620-N-MS286-1174
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 16 of 16], by SN Devin Kraemer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.