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PACIFIC OCEAN (June 20, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Ryan Yamio serves chicken wings for dinner aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 20, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is in transit to Hawaii, maintaining readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Devin Kraemer)