PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Michael Powell, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, performs maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 19, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Bussman)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 00:44
|Photo ID:
|9762857
|VIRIN:
|260619-N-RW505-1013
|Resolution:
|6646x4431
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
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