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PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2026) – U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Gabretsedik Cook, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, conducts pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 19, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)