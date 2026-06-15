(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 10 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2026) – U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Jonathan Payne, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, guides an MH-60S Sea Hawk launching off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 19, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 00:44
    Photo ID: 9762836
    VIRIN: 260619-N-BR246-1016
    Resolution: 5311x2987
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 20 of 20], by SN Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery