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    USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 3 of 20]

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2026) U.S. Navy Master Chief Personnel Specialist Dwayne Smith, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), leads training during a general quarters drill, June 18, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 00:44
    Photo ID: 9762826
    VIRIN: 260618-N-PO081-1014
    Resolution: 4541x3027
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Jadyn Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    USS Theodore Roosevelt

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